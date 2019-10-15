Immigration
Gavin Newsom’s agenda for illegal immigrants will spread across America if he’s not stopped
For years, Democrats across the country but particularly in California have attempted to control language as it pertains to legal and illegal immigrants. They’ve used terms like “undocumented residents” instead of the prescribed term in the U.S. code, “illegal aliens.” But lately, they’ve changed their preferred phrase to simply “immigrants.” This is conspicuous in its meaning and devious in its purpose.
California Governor Gavin Newsom and Democrats who rule over the progressive state are pushing the term “immigrants” to blanket anyone who enters the country despite legal status because doing so is the fastest pathway to their ultimate goal of de facto citizenship. This is why the state continues pumping out new laws that blur any distinctions between legal and illegal immigrants, granting anyone in the state illegally the same rights as those who go through the proper legal process of entering and remaining in the country. Their latest batch of laws signed this week are the most obtuse yet.
California extends new protections to immigrants under laws signed by Newsom
The legislation signed by Newsom also expands California’s college student loan program for so-called Dreamers, young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, to include students seeking graduate degrees at the University of California and California State University schools. Undergraduate Dreamers already are eligible for those loans and in-state tuition. The new laws take effect Jan. 1.
This strategy shift is one designed to blur lines. Instead of calling for amnesty, they’re essentially eliminating the need for amnesty. The only reason an illegal immigrant would want to be granted amnesty and a pathway to citizenship is to enjoy the benefits of such events. But California’s goal is to erase the distinction and allow illegal immigrants to have the same rights as legal immigrants, and thereby the same rights as American citizens.
What’s the point of trying to attain U.S. citizenship if making it across the border is enough to enjoy the same rights?
This should be a grave concern to all who value our citizenship. As a legal immigrant myself, it’s a slap in the face knowing what it takes to go through proper channels, only to have California Democrats dismiss efforts of those who chose to come to America the right way. But it’s more than just an insult. It’s a risk to an already-stagnant economy in a state that should be flourishing. California is the fifth largest economy in the world with a higher GDP than Great Britain or India. High taxes generate such tremendous revenues, it’s impossible to imagine the state can experience budget deficits, and yet here we are.
The state’s poor fiscal management will only be exacerbated by allowing illegal immigrants to participate in even more social programs. From education to healthcare to access to welfare, it is no longer challenging to come to California illegally and live off of American taxpayers. In fact, it makes perfect sense. Why would anyone want to make meager wages in a Central American nation when they can come to California and make more money for doing nothing?
Unfortunately, this isn’t going to be isolated to California for long if Democrats continue to take power in states and in DC. These policies are popular among radical progressives and based on the direction of the Democratic party nationally, the radical progressives are gaining more control. Their agenda of socialism, open borders, gun control, abortion-on-demand and cultural Marxism will drive this nation into the ground as the left follows California’s lead.
And Gavin Newsom is at the center of it all.
The push to recall Gavin Newsom is going strong, due in large part over his incessant push for radical progressive policies. Supporting illegal immigration is at the top of his list. Californian’s have a duty to America to stop his extreme agenda.
Immigration
Kevin McAleenan out as acting Homeland Security Secretary
When Kevin McAleenan took over the role of acting Homeland Security Secretary in April of this year following the firing of Kirstjen Nielsen, the United States was at the height of its border crisis. Border apprehensions were skyrocketing. Criminal illegal immigrants were flooding across the border undetected. ICE apprehensions were stalled. McAleenan helped make strides in all of these areas, but he is now departing from the Trump administration to spend time with family.
….Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done! I will be announcing the new Acting Secretary next week. Many wonderful candidates!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019
The news comes at a relatively quiet time for Homeland Security as border apprehensions have dipped considerably thanks to a combination of hot summer weather, policy changes, and an agreement President Trump made with Mexico to have them stop migrants before they make it across the U.S. southern border. But it’s also a time when migrants are expected to start making the trek from Central America through Mexico into the U.S. interior.
The President expects to announce a new acting Secretary in the coming weeks.
McAleenan had been accused of leaking information about ICE raids to the press in an effort to stop them in June, prompting an investigation the following month. He denied the accusations and nothing public was disclosed regarding the investigation. But this sudden departure brings into question whether he was involved in leaking or if his disagreements with the President over raids and deportations prompted his departure.
We almost certainly won’t find out.
McAleenan’s efforts were superior to his predecessor’s, but some say it still wasn’t enough. I tend to agree. Hopefully the next DHS Secretary will take all of the tasks of securing our nation, including ICE raids, more seriously.
Immigration
Citizens made safer by border wall speak out for We Build the Wall
When news broke last year that U.S. Air Force Veteran Brian Kolfage started a GoFundMe page to build a citizen-funded border wall, reactions were mixed. Some thought it would never work. Other’s didn’t think they’d have the technical expertise to build a proper wall even if they had enough money to do so. There were even critics who thought any attempts by private citizens to get the necessary permissions, materials, and contractors would turn into a debacle that would cost too much and take forever.
But this is America, and as American citizens have been proving for over two centuries, private enterprise and determination to succeed drives us to accomplish more than expected. We Build the Wall Inc found an ideal location to build their first stretch of wall, a piece of land popular among human traffickers and drug smugglers. It wasn’t a good choice in the government’s eyes as the Army Corps of Engineers declared the terrain too difficult to build a wall.
Undeterred, We Build the Wall secured permissions. The found high-quality contractors and American materials. They built an incredible stretch of wall well under what the government would have paid to have it done. And they did it all in a matter of days.
But this isn’t about private versus public projects. This is about protecting Americans by securing the border in spots that are most heavily trafficked by illegal immigrants and drug cartels, and with that goal in mind, We Build the Wall had an immediate impact.
Four and a half months later, we’re getting to hear stories from Americans who were impacted by the project. This video released by Kolfage isn’t just heartwarming. It delivers hope to those who may also believe the government’s tendency towards politics over solutions has left them stuck in a bad situation.
“This is what border security is all about, protecting the American people,” Kolfage said. “It’s rewarding to see the project come full circle, however, this is just one project, one small section, but as you can see the impact is very large.”
As the Trump administration fights Democrats who are obstructing border security efforts, victories are slowly coming through. Some walls are being built. But it’s not enough. This is why We Build the Wall is such an important charity to support. They’re taking a strategic approach to locating the stretches of unprotected border that need their efforts the most.
It isn’t right that so many American citizens must worry about their property and their safety as thousands of illegal immigrants pour across the border every day. The last fiscal year ended with nearly a million border crossing apprehensions. This doesn’t take into account those who were not asylum-seeking migrants and evaded capture. There’s no telling how many made it into the United States undetected.
Enough is enough.
“We cannot neglect our fellow citizens any longer who are in need of basic security, and We Build The Wall will continue to fight for these people,” Kolfage continued.
As We Build the Wall ramps up its efforts, it’s imperative that Americans support each other in the fight against the crime and drugs flowing across the border. We cannot wait for DC to get its act together. We need the wall now.
Immigration
Nation’s top court to decide whether law that bans encouraging illegal immigration unconstitutional
Is it okay for speech to be used to show others how to break the law? Is the 1st Amendment applicable when telling someone how to circumvent federal immigration law? That’s what the Supreme Court will decide after the 9th Circuit struck down a law that would prevent Americans from helping illegal immigrants in this way.
As the Supreme Court picks up a slew of extremely important cases today, this one won’t get as much attention as it deserves. It’s not a particularly hot button for those who support illegal immigrants, nor is it a huge problem to those who support border security. But it does change the calculus as leftists often take their understanding of the loopholes in our porous immigration system and show potential illegal immigrants how to take advantage of it all.
Shocking commentary
Those who follow my writing know I am adamantly opposed to illegal immigration. It’s something near and dear to my heart as a new resident to Southern California, so I read and post stories every day about how we’re playing the fools by keeping it so easy to invade our nation from the south. That’s why my opinion on this law may shock some of you.
It’s unconstitutional, as the 9th Circuit says. Illegal immigration is a huge problem, but attacks on our Constitutional rights are even bigger threats. It’s not that I support those who help others circumvent our laws. It’s that I fear what laws like this could lead to in the future, particularly seeing how far the left is willing to go to strip us of our liberties.
If we say it’s illegal to tell someone how to circumvent immigration laws, then it will eventually become illegal to talk to others about our laws, period. Criticism of laws must remain protected speech, and that means openly discussing how to get around the most oppressive ones. Let’s say “assault weapons” were suddenly made illegal, but there’s a way to keep our firearms off the radar and protected from confiscation. Should alerting others of this information be illegal? Again, we’re not talking about the action of breaking the law. We’re talking about discussion of the law itself, whether showing someone how to break it or not.
We have many avenues through which we must fight illegal immigration. Instead of keeping people from talking about loopholes, we should just eliminate those loopholes. Restricting the 1st Amendment is not the answer.
