Don Sedgwick outpaces GOP field in CA-45 congressional race
Sedgwick Dominates By Every Measurement: Cash-on-hand And Out-Raises His Opponents By Over $300k; Only Candidate with Zero Debt
ORANGE COUNTY – October 15 – In the race to take back California’s 45th Congressional District, Conservative Republican Don Sedgwick has amassed a massive campaign war chest outraising the GOP field by over three hundred thousand dollars, almost double the closest challenger according to the latest finance reports. Sedgwick continues to dominate by every measurement: with over $740k total raised, $500k cash-on-hand and is the only candidate with zero debt.
Sedgwick stated, “I’m grateful to the many donors who are standing with me in this fight to take back the House. They are looking for someone to represent their values of fiscal conservatism, a strong national defense, and a fighter to defend their rights at every turn. I’m proud to be the candidate who will stand up and restore a Conservative, common-sense agenda for all Orange County families.”
Chief Strategist for the Sedgwick campaign John Thomas said, “Don Sedgwick proves quarter after quarter he has what it takes to not only win a Primary but to fight back against Katie Porter’s extreme Socialist agenda. We are proud of the Sedgwick campaign and feel confident Don will be the Republican nominee.”
He continued, “It’s clear that Don Sedgwick is the only businessperson in the race because he’s the only one who knows how to run a campaign without accruing massive debt.”
Now we know why Joe Biden waited until after the debate to file with the FEC
As fate would have it, Tuesday night’s Democratic debate happened to coincide with the deadline to file financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission. Everyone’s paperwork was in long before the debate except one campaign’s: former Vice President Joe Biden. His campaign waited until the last minute, literally, as the debate ended an hour before the deadline. Now we know why he waited.
Biden has $9 million in the bank. That’s far less than Bernie Sanders’s $33.7 million, Elizabeth Warren’s $25.7 million, or Pete Buttigieg’s $23.4 million. Heck, even Kamala Harris is in better shape with $10.5 million.
NEWS: Joe Biden has $8.98 million cash on hand
Sanders: $33.7 million
Warren: $25.7 million
Buttigieg: $23.4 million
Harris: $10.5 million
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 16, 2019
His campaign has been spending like crazy to try to maintain his frontrunner status and it hasn’t been working. Now, he’s going into the dead period of the holiday season with much less than competitors as campaigns attempt to build their ground game in early states. Sometimes, that isn’t very expensive with generally smaller states slated early, but 2020 is different. California’s primary is only a month after the Iowa caucus and building a ground game there takes millions of dollars just to be competitive.
As hard as it is to believe considering how high he was polling just a couple of months ago, this news could mean his chances of securing the nomination are essentially nil. Seriously. It’s conceivable that unless he gets a major fundraising bump from the debate, in which he performed acceptably but not great, he may not have enough gas in the tank to make it into March.
Biden’s biggest problem is the passion, or lack thereof, within his base. Yes, a lot of Democrats still believe he has the best chance of taking on President Trump head-to-head, but they’re not embracing his policy proposals with the vigor that surrounds his four main competitors or even his rising competitor in the moderate lane, Andrew Yang.
The Biden campaign is going to have to hold a ton of fundraisers, including big-money donors, from now until February if he’s going to have the resources to have a real shot. With 1/4th the cash that Bernie has on hand, it may be too late for Joe.
Yes, Andrew Yang should be upset with CNN again
Let’s assume for a moment that you’re a Democrats. I know, the vast majority of our readers are Republicans, but pretend for a moment that you’re forced to pick one Democratic candidate to support. It would probably be a moderate. It would probably be someone who still believes in capitalism and is against taking away our freedoms. For many, it would be Andrew Yang.
Before anyone jumps on me for “endorsing” the pro-choice businessman, I’m not. Nor am I supporting his nomination; I’d much rather see Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren as the nominee so we could have a full-blown capitalism vs socialism election to settle the score on the soul of America’s economic future. That’s necessary, as we’ve seen the rise of socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez due to a lack of understanding by many Democrats, particularly young ones. A Trump vs Sanders/Warren election would help bring the truth to light.
With that clear, Andrew Yang has some good ideas. He may not have many of the the solutions that I agree with, but he recognizes some of the problems plaguing America such as an infrastructure grid that must be modernized, the lack of term limits on Capitol Hill, and giving a leg-up to veterans in need. Perhaps it’s for this reason he is scorned by CNN and others mainstream media.
Despite raking in an impressive $10 million in donations last quarter, he still gets “forgotten” in conversations about top candidates. Others who are polling lower than him like Beto O’Rouke and Amy Klobuchar get more airtime and media mentions. During last night’s Democratic debate, he had his best performance to date, delivering answers that sounded more polished than the three previous debate answers.
But to CNN, he was a ghost. Watching the post-debate panel on CNN, it was an Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg lovefest. However, all of the candidates on stage got mentioned. All but one.
Post-debate panel on @CNN – ZERO mentions of @AndrewYang.
I'm a Trump supporter, but I'm still offended on behalf of #YangGang for their unambiguous bias against him.
Clearly, CNN uses Bing.
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 16, 2019
One does not have to support a candidate to recognize unfairness by the media. Andrew Yang deserved praise for a strong performance. Instead, the CNN panel pretended that he didn’t show up. Their bias against him is blatant.
House won’t vote to formalize impeachment probe
House Democrats won’t be voting soon to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. That’s according to people familiar with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s message behind closed doors to her colleagues Tuesday.
Pelosi had gathered lawmakers for a closed session after House leaders surveyed rank-and-file members about it.
Trump calls the impeachment inquiry “illegitimate” and says the House needs to go on the record with a vote. Republicans want to put politically vulnerable Democrats in a tight position in areas where the president remains popular.
Pelosi counters that Congress is well within its authority to investigate as part of its oversight role. The Constitution gives the House impeachment powers but provides little guidance on the process.
Trump is being investigated over his effort to have Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden.
— Lisa Mascaro
