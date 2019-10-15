Democrats
Democrats on Capitol Hill share impeachment talking points with candidates ahead of debate
House Democrats have reached out to at least one candidate who will be participating in tonight’s Democratic debate to give them talking points on the current impeachment inquiry into President Trump, a senior campaign staffer revealed to NOQ Report this morning. Among the talking points were the need to focus on the President’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, Attorney General William Barr, and the phrase “shadow foreign policy operation” which should be “invoked often” when handling questions about the President and impeachment.
The CNN-NY Times debate will be watched by millions of Americans, many of whom have not kept up with the impeachment story that has been brewing over the last month. Since this will be their first exposure to what the impeachment inquiry is all about, House Democrats are hoping the candidates will help them make their case for them.
A word of caution was also expressed that candidates should not focus on Ukraine, which might “muddy the waters” about where the “real” story should be focused. Based on the way the talking points were addressed, one can assume they were sent to more than the one verified candidate.
Moderators are expected to discuss Hunter Biden’s interview this morning briefly to introduce the topic, but will quickly shift to redirecting the Ukraine scandal towards the President. It was not made clear whether this information was delivered as speculation or based on insights from CNN or the NY Times.
This debate will likely be heavily watched by Democrats and Independents who may have skipped earlier debates. With primary season heating up and the frontrunners distancing themselves from the rest of the pack, it’s expected to include some fireworks, particularly from candidates who are barely holding on in the polls. There will be 12 candidates on stage, the largest pack for a single debate, but only Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders have been consistently in double-digits in the polls.
With the Democrats keeping the majority of their inquiry behind closed doors, it’s clear they’re seeking dirt that can be made public on their timetable. This poses a challenge with driving their narrative but allows them to control it nonetheless. Their hope is tonight’s debate will help bring more Americans into the pro-impeachment camp.
The Democratic debate offers House Democrats a one-sided pulpit upon which they can expose Americans to their talking points. With nobody to offer pushback on claims against the President, expect participants to promote impeachment profusely.
Democrats
Now we know why Joe Biden waited until after the debate to file with the FEC
As fate would have it, Tuesday night’s Democratic debate happened to coincide with the deadline to file financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission. Everyone’s paperwork was in long before the debate except one campaign’s: former Vice President Joe Biden. His campaign waited until the last minute, literally, as the debate ended an hour before the deadline. Now we know why he waited.
Biden has $9 million in the bank. That’s far less than Bernie Sanders’s $33.7 million, Elizabeth Warren’s $25.7 million, or Pete Buttigieg’s $23.4 million. Heck, even Kamala Harris is in better shape with $10.5 million.
NEWS: Joe Biden has $8.98 million cash on hand
Sanders: $33.7 million
Warren: $25.7 million
Buttigieg: $23.4 million
Harris: $10.5 million
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 16, 2019
His campaign has been spending like crazy to try to maintain his frontrunner status and it hasn’t been working. Now, he’s going into the dead period of the holiday season with much less than competitors as campaigns attempt to build their ground game in early states. Sometimes, that isn’t very expensive with generally smaller states slated early, but 2020 is different. California’s primary is only a month after the Iowa caucus and building a ground game there takes millions of dollars just to be competitive.
Opinion
As hard as it is to believe considering how high he was polling just a couple of months ago, this news could mean his chances of securing the nomination are essentially nil. Seriously. It’s conceivable that unless he gets a major fundraising bump from the debate, in which he performed acceptably but not great, he may not have enough gas in the tank to make it into March.
Biden’s biggest problem is the passion, or lack thereof, within his base. Yes, a lot of Democrats still believe he has the best chance of taking on President Trump head-to-head, but they’re not embracing his policy proposals with the vigor that surrounds his four main competitors or even his rising competitor in the moderate lane, Andrew Yang.
The Biden campaign is going to have to hold a ton of fundraisers, including big-money donors, from now until February if he’s going to have the resources to have a real shot. With 1/4th the cash that Bernie has on hand, it may be too late for Joe.
Democrats
Yes, Andrew Yang should be upset with CNN again
Let’s assume for a moment that you’re a Democrats. I know, the vast majority of our readers are Republicans, but pretend for a moment that you’re forced to pick one Democratic candidate to support. It would probably be a moderate. It would probably be someone who still believes in capitalism and is against taking away our freedoms. For many, it would be Andrew Yang.
Before anyone jumps on me for “endorsing” the pro-choice businessman, I’m not. Nor am I supporting his nomination; I’d much rather see Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren as the nominee so we could have a full-blown capitalism vs socialism election to settle the score on the soul of America’s economic future. That’s necessary, as we’ve seen the rise of socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez due to a lack of understanding by many Democrats, particularly young ones. A Trump vs Sanders/Warren election would help bring the truth to light.
With that clear, Andrew Yang has some good ideas. He may not have many of the the solutions that I agree with, but he recognizes some of the problems plaguing America such as an infrastructure grid that must be modernized, the lack of term limits on Capitol Hill, and giving a leg-up to veterans in need. Perhaps it’s for this reason he is scorned by CNN and others mainstream media.
Despite raking in an impressive $10 million in donations last quarter, he still gets “forgotten” in conversations about top candidates. Others who are polling lower than him like Beto O’Rouke and Amy Klobuchar get more airtime and media mentions. During last night’s Democratic debate, he had his best performance to date, delivering answers that sounded more polished than the three previous debate answers.
But to CNN, he was a ghost. Watching the post-debate panel on CNN, it was an Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg lovefest. However, all of the candidates on stage got mentioned. All but one.
Post-debate panel on @CNN – ZERO mentions of @AndrewYang.
I'm a Trump supporter, but I'm still offended on behalf of #YangGang for their unambiguous bias against him.
Clearly, CNN uses Bing.
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 16, 2019
One does not have to support a candidate to recognize unfairness by the media. Andrew Yang deserved praise for a strong performance. Instead, the CNN panel pretended that he didn’t show up. Their bias against him is blatant.
Democrats
Elizabeth Warren continues to evade yes-or-no question on raising middle class taxes
The only thing harder than getting Bernie Sanders to stop yelling is getting Elizabeth Warren to acknowledge that her Medicare-for-All proposal will definitely increase taxes on every middle-class American worker. It’s getting to the point of being awkward when anyone asks her the question, especially at the Democratic debate tonight when she was asked twice to give a yes-or-no answer.
Needless to say, she didn’t give a yes-or-no response to either attempt to ask the question.
How many times has Elizabeth Warren dodged the question:
"Will your Medicare for All plan raise taxes on the Middle Class?” pic.twitter.com/BeSerf9LaQ
— ALX 🇺🇸 🎃 (@alx) October 16, 2019
It’s as if some campaign adviser told her if she ever admits she’ll raise taxes on the middle class, her election hopes would melt away faster than the Wicked Witch of the West when splashed with water. The truth is, she could actually survive the primaries and likely come out as the nominee if she would simply acknowledge the tax increase and then justify it. Instead, she keeps her answers focused on “costs.” That’s fine. But she clearly needs to acknowledge the math behind her plan which must include a tax increase. Otherwise, she’ll continue to look like an idiot.
Pretty much all of her competitors on stage attacked her for it, starting with Pete Buttigieg.
WATCH: Pete Buttigieg hits Elizabeth Warren for again refusing to admit her "Medicare for All" plan will cause middle class taxes to go up.
"Your signature is to have a plan for everything… except this!" pic.twitter.com/fu6IX7X1i4
— MRCTV.org (@mrctv) October 16, 2019
Medicare-for-All is a monstrosity. She knows it, but she also knows she has to pander to the radical progressives in her party if she has any hope of winning the nomination.
Every candidate on the Democratic debate stage tonight was willing to answer the question Elizabeth Warren refuses to answer. By not answering it, she’s making it a bigger issue than if she simply told the truth. She’ll raise taxes on everyone.
Buzz
October 15, 2019 at 6:35 pm
The debates tonight will be just another DemocRATic clown show. A lot of laughs if you can stand the whining, lies and excuses and put up with the idiot CNN moderators.
JoeThePimpernel
October 15, 2019 at 8:33 pm
Democrats only believe in democracy when they win.