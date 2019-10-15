Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels

NBA star Lebron James has enjoyed a career that will put him in the Basketball Hall of Fame and have his name cemented among the best players of all time. But he has also established himself as a controversial figure at times, saying things that make some people question why he dives into discussions that are clearly above his mental pay grade. His most recent excursion into world politics was to address the China issue that has plagued the NBA for two weeks.

As expected, his perspective is disingenuous, self-serving, and generally wrong.

Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” pic.twitter.com/KKrMNU0dKR — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 15, 2019

James attempted to backtrack on his statement by claiming he was referring to the timing of the Tweet made by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey expressing support for Hong Kong in their plight against Communist China. The Tweet came as some NBA teams were going to China to play exhibition games for the burgeoning basketball audience in the biggest country in the world, and James believed Morey should have waited a week before sending the Tweets.

This is actually worse than attacking the substance of the Tweet because it means James doesn’t really care about the substance of the issue. He doesn’t care that people are being persecuted for demanding the freedom their city once enjoyed. He doesn’t care that the best time for Morey to post the Tweet was BEFORE the NBA made their trip, not afterwards when it would have very little effect.

You think you guys had a difficult week? Try talking to some of the protestors in Hong Kong facing violence just for seeking freedom. Or the millions of religious minorities who spent this week in camps in China. You never considered them when you made your statement… — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 15, 2019

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk weighed in and expressed an opinion that matches what many patriots are feeling about the Los Angeles Lakers’ forward. Shying away from controversy to not disturb James’s perfect little world is exactly why the NBA is a mess right now.

You are a sell out to the Chinese Communist Party. I hope the money you receive from their regime is worth you turning your back on our country. You are a Chinese puppet and a disgrace. https://t.co/RnOCDkvtoc — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 15, 2019

Pretty harsh words. Also pretty spot on.

