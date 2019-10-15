Connect with us

Entertainment and Sports

Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels

Published

1 day ago

on

Charlie Kirk to Lebron James

NBA star Lebron James has enjoyed a career that will put him in the Basketball Hall of Fame and have his name cemented among the best players of all time. But he has also established himself as a controversial figure at times, saying things that make some people question why he dives into discussions that are clearly above his mental pay grade. His most recent excursion into world politics was to address the China issue that has plagued the NBA for two weeks.

As expected, his perspective is disingenuous, self-serving, and generally wrong.

James attempted to backtrack on his statement by claiming he was referring to the timing of the Tweet made by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey expressing support for Hong Kong in their plight against Communist China. The Tweet came as some NBA teams were going to China to play exhibition games for the burgeoning basketball audience in the biggest country in the world, and James believed Morey should have waited a week before sending the Tweets.

This is actually worse than attacking the substance of the Tweet because it means James doesn’t really care about the substance of the issue. He doesn’t care that people are being persecuted for demanding the freedom their city once enjoyed. He doesn’t care that the best time for Morey to post the Tweet was BEFORE the NBA made their trip, not afterwards when it would have very little effect.

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk weighed in and expressed an opinion that matches what many patriots are feeling about the Los Angeles Lakers’ forward. Shying away from controversy to not disturb James’s perfect little world is exactly why the NBA is a mess right now.

Pretty harsh words. Also pretty spot on.

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.

American Conservative Movement

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment and Sports

NBA’s bad week just got the Steve Kerr treatment

Published

5 days ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

NBAs bad week just got the Steve Kerr treatment

The NBA is in trouble. They’ve bowed to Communist China. They quashed their own players and coaches. They’ve shown the backbone they displayed when being social justice warriors over transgender bathroom rights was a virtue signaling act, nothing more. Then yesterday, their chief social justice warrior, who happens to coach a team named Warriors, gave a response that was off the rails.

When he received a question wondering if he’s ever been asked about human rights while visiting China, he answered by condemning America. Seriously.

By comparing the atrocities that have been taking place in China for decades to our 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms is ludicrous. China has killed more of their own people over the last 70 years than there are AR-15s in existence. For Kerr to make the false equivalence that America’s human rights abuses are somehow comparable to China’s is a perfect example of why politics and sports shouldn’t mix.

Twitter wasn’t happy with his comments.

In case there’s ever a shortage of off-base whataboutisms, we can store Steve Kerr’s comparison of China’s atrocities to AR-15s as a never-ending supply to replay again and again. The NBA has become a cesspool of communist idiocy.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.

American Conservative Movement

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

Continue Reading

Entertainment and Sports

Ted Cruz blasts NBA for pandering to Communist China

Published

5 days ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

Ted Cruz blasts NBA for pandering to Communist China

It’s not the first time it’s happened. In fact, it seems to be becoming a trend. Conservative firebrand Senator Ted Cruz and socialist provocateur Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez agree on something. This time, it’s the way the NBA is bending over backwards to cater to demands made by China, silencing their players and pressuring a general manager who Tweeted about Hong Kong independence.

When Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey Tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters, he likely didn’t realize he was stepping into a firestorm. He was probably unaware that Beijing is extremely paranoid, overly protective, and that their authoritarianism spreads well beyond their own borders. They didn’t like it and let the NBA know it. And the NBA caved to many of their demands.

Now, Cruz and Ocasio-Cortez are joining together to blast both the Chinese government and the NBA for their weak moves.

The Hill: Ocasio-Cortez, Ted Cruz join colleagues blasting NBA for ‘outrageous’ response to China

https://www.tedcruz.org/news/the-hill-ocasio-cortez-ted-cruz-join-colleagues-blasting-nba-for-outrageous-response-to-china/A bipartisan group of eight lawmakers fiercely criticized the NBA in a Wednesday letter to commissioner Adam Silver, demanding the league scale back its operations in China and take a stronger stand against Chinese government pressure.

The ideologically diverse coalition of lawmakers — including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — blasted Silver for the NBA’s initial response to China after the Houston Rockets’ general manager expressed support for demonstrators in Hong Kong.

I love the NBA. Correction: I loved the NBA. This is ridiculous and needs to be called out for the betrayal of American values that it is. It’s good to see both sides of the political aisle recognizing and condemning this outrageous debacle.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.

American Conservative Movement

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

Continue Reading

Entertainment and Sports

Liz Wheeler has a message to Steph Curry and the NBA about China

Published

5 days ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

Liz Wheeler has a message to Steph Curry and the NBA about China

Some say the NBA is making a mistake by being so feeble against China while playing social justice warriors in the transgender bathroom debate. This isn’t a mistake. This is exactly what the NBA wants, and those who say it’s all about money are missing the point.

One America News host Liz Wheeler gets it. In her commentary, she lambastes future Hall of Fame point guard Steph Curry for playing ignorant about China’s offenses. And this is the real takeaway from the whole China-NBA debacle, that everyone from players to owners to coaches to the media realizes this is wrong and they just don’t care. They’d rather pretend to be ignorant of the decades of atrocities committed by Communist China rather than address the issues meaningfully.

As my colleague noted yesterday, it’s time to boycott the NBA. And as Liz Wheeler notes, either the education Steph Curry received in school was terribly lacking or the desire to cater to China is so overwhelming, the NBA will lie to save face.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.

American Conservative Movement

Continue Reading
Whatfinger
Subscribe by Email

Social Injustice

Facebook

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

Social Injustice

Trending