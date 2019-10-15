Guns and Crime
Attend the 2nd Amendment Rally: November 2, 2019
Join us in Washington, DC on November 2nd, 2019 and let your voice be heard: Rally for Your Rights!
A group of grassroots activists will be holding a 2nd Amendment Rally: November 2, 2019, on the Capitol Lawn in Washington D.C.
All of our unalienable human rights are under attack, beginning with the 2nd amendment by people who only pretend to be liberal and in favor of liberty. It’s time to show the liberty grabber leftists that we have had enough of their attacks on our freedom.
About the 2nd Amendment Rally [From the Rally website]
If you value your constitutional right to bear arms, the right to defend yourself, and if you value the lives of the men and women who have died to keep those rights intact, now is the time to take a stand. Join us in Washington, DC on November 2nd, 2019 and let your voice be heard.
We are at a critical time in our nation’s history, and right now, the country needs the Gun Lobby more than ever.
You Are the Gun Lobby!
The Second Amendment Rally is a grassroots event, organized and funded by grassroots activists, open to all supporters of the Constitution and lovers of liberty.
Current Announced Speakers (More to be announced!)
- Eric Blandford (IV8888)
- Craig Deluz (FPC)
- Dianna Muller (DC Project)
- Jonathan Patton (TGC)
- Mike Sodini (WTTA)
- Chris Cheng (Topshot)
- Joshua Prince (Lawyer)
- Erich Pratt (GOA)
- Kevin Dixie (NOC)
- Kenn Blanchard (Black Man with a Gun)
- Gabby Franco (competitive shooter)
- Cheryl Todd (Gun Freedom Radio)
- Matt Larosiere (Firearms Policy Coalition)
- Maj Toure (Black Guns Matter)
- Rob Pincus (2nd Amendment Organization)
- Jeff Knox (Firearms Coalition)
- Anthony Colandro (Gun For Hire)
Date & Location
Rally for the Second, on the second!
The 2nd Amendment Rally will take place on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 in Washington, DC. The rally begins in front of the Capitol Building at 1PM.
Hotels, lodging, and parking are readily available throughout the greater Washington, DC and surrounding areas. Use the address below for your GPS.
United States Capitol
First St SE
Washington, DC 20004
What Can I Do?
- Attend the 2nd Amendment Rally in Washington, DC on November 2nd 2019!
- Make your voice heard!
- Fight for your right to defend yourself before it is too late!
- Be part of history, and help secure the Blessings of Liberty for ourselves and posterity.
- Join thousands of your fellow patriots, to tell Congress to obey the constraints of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
- Follow all relevant laws in regard to the transport and/or carry of firearms in relation to this event.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Conservatism
They don’t want your guns, they want your doctrine
Beto O’Rourke may in fact be the most honest of the Presidential candidates. He may have gone full Swalwell in an attempt to revive a disastrous campaign; however in recognizing his present shortcomings, Beto O’Rourke has gone the AOC route of revealing the poorly hidden secrets of the Democrat Party. For years, the right was (falsely) accused of using a straw man fallacy with gun confiscation, but Beto O’Rourke has now been unabashed in championing the policy. O’Rourke merely confirmed what we already knew: the socialists want to confiscate our guns. They want the monopoly on force, so they can upend our way of life.
But this upheaval, revolution, is not about redistributing the wealth, fixing the climate, or reducing violence. Beto O’Rourke’s latest Freudian slip is all the more telling. At the gay town hall hosted by CNN, Beto O’Rourke said that the government should strip away tax exemption from churches that refused to partake in the gay agenda, which includes but is not limited to the performing of marriages, removal of ministry standards that prohibit (blatant) non-Christians, and permitting men to pee with little girls. Put more concisely, Beto O’Rourke wants to use the government to coerce the doctrine of the church.
Blatant unconstitutionality aside, if the socialists have their way, we will be at the mercy of the courts, legally speaking, who have an entrenched precedent of conjuring their own law. There have long been talks by atheist about taxing churches, a less unconstitutional means of persecuting the church. The atheist Freedom From Religion Foundation erroneously claims that we pay more in taxes because churches pay nothing, ignoring the history of the income tax in America. The Supreme Court touched on this issue in 1970, ironically close to Roe v Wade. The Supreme Court maintained in Walz v Tax Commission of the City of New York that:
Obviously a direct money subsidy would be a relationship pregnant with involvement and, as with most governmental grant programs, could encompass sustained and detailed administrative relationships for enforcement of statutory or administrative standards, but that is not this case. The hazards of churches supporting government are hardly less in their potential than the hazards of government supporting churches; each relationship carries some involvement, rather than the desired insulation and separation. We cannot ignore the instances in history when church support of government led to the kind of involvement we seek to avoid.
The exemption creates only a minimal and remote involvement between church and state, and far less than taxation of churches. It restricts the fiscal relationship between church and state, and tends to complement and reinforce the desired separation insulating each from the other.
Even a Supreme Court devoid of Christians would have agreed that the Establishment Clause is best maintained through the financial insulation of church and state, that history showed that when the church supporting the state was as threatening to freedom as the reverse. But what Beto is suggesting is a next level takeover. He wants to use government to manipulate the doctrine. So after he has taken your guns, he will use “civil rights” law to target the church. But remember, nothing about Beto O’Rourke is original. He’s just trying to be AOC while also trying to be Eric Swalwell. The Equality Act that Taylor Swift loves to promote would also place churches in the cross hairs of the law, should they remain faithful.
This isn’t a new ambition. Socialism is atheist by its nature and has never existed with a thriving church. In similar fashion, socialism has corresponded with the direct persecution of the church, often with genocidal purposes. An ideology that lumps people in with the collective dismisses the individual pursuit of a relationship with God.
The Second Amendment is a defense mechanism against various forms of government tyranny, among them the aforementioned scenario. Pacifying civilians is never an end but always a means to an end. A disarmed people are neither safer nor freer. In this case, Beto O’Rourke, by the progression of his rhetoric, wants to disarm the populace and coerce doctrine. This is the exact reason to refuse disarming. The socialists want to control our doctrine, by extension, what we think. They ultimately, as Beto O’Rourke’s policy suggestion explicitly demands, want to command us to disobey God, to rewrite doctrine to appease the latest whims of society.
The socialists aren’t floating confiscation just for the sake of confiscation. Institutions that have historically rejected collectivism and adhere to an objective morality standard are natural adversaries to the modern socialist movement. Therefore socialists would see strategic gains in undermining these institutions. This logic is not new or surprising, but is becoming increasingly obvious and less conspiratorial. The words of Beto O’Rourke corroborate the suspicion that gun confiscation is a means to enact religious persecution among other tyrannies.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Guns and Crime
California’s new red flag gun law is so radical, the ACLU opposes it
If you want to see the direction the national Democratic Party will go, just watch California. As the radical progressives of California go, so too will other progressive states follow. That should be terrifying to gun owners in any blue states as Governor Gavin Newsom signed a red flag gun law on Friday that is so over-the-top, even the leftists at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have come out against it.
This is just another reason efforts to force a recall election have been very successful so far.
The new law expands the previous red flag gun law by allowing teachers, co-workers, and employers to petition the court to remove someone’s firearms without due process. Previously, only law enforcement officers and immediate family members had the power to petition the court.
The ACLU called into question the constitutionality of the law, saying it’s attack on civil liberties by taking away someone’s property for up to five years without giving them a chance to defend themselves from the alleged future crimes they may have committed. They also noted the expansion puts too much power into the hands of people who may “lack the relationship or skills required to make an appropriate assessment.”
With red flag gun laws, a court order is issued after interested parties petition a judge with claims the gun owner may pose a threat to themselves or others. They’re very similar to current laws that allow for involuntary commitment, except the accused under red flag gun laws are not allowed to defend themselves before their property is confiscated.
California’s version will be the most obtuse in the nation once it takes effect January 1, 2020.
2nd Amendment rights groups are finding the ACLU as an unexpected partner if fighting this law. Most of the rights groups are right-leaning while the ACLU is notoriously progressive. But even they cannot abide by this law without a fight.
The expansion of the red flag gun laws in California were just one of a dozen gun control laws signed by Governor Newsom. It’s time for California voters to find their nearest recall petition location so we can get Newsom out ASAP.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Guns and Crime
Shannon Grove’s statement on Taft Correctional Institution
SACRAMENTO – California Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) released the following statement upon learning that House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA 23rd District) will meet with the Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice next week to discuss suspending activities relating to the closure of Taft Correctional Institution (TCI). Along with Congressman McCarthy, Senator Grove recently sent a letter to the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) urging federal officials to reconsider the shutdown.
Taft correctional facility may not be closing in January
Congressman Kevin McCarthy released the following statement on the Taft Correctional Institution:
“I appreciate the Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to temporarily suspend activities related to the Bureau of Prisons’ rash decision to deactivate the Taft Correctional Institution. I am looking forward to meeting with the Attorney General next week to discuss why this deactivation action was taken in the first place.”
The facility is run by the Management & Training Corporation said they were shocked when the closure was previously announced.
TCI employs more than 340 individuals and provides $4.66 million in economic support to the local economy. The pending closure date will take place on January 30, 2020.
“I am thrilled to hear the joint effort led by Congressman McCarthy and our incredible community has helped to suspend the impending closure of the Taft Correctional Institution. This suspension reaffirms the serious ramifications that the closure would have on our local community.
“I look forward to receiving an explanation on the detrimental decision to shut down Taft Correctional Institution which would severely affect the livelihoods of employees and their families,” said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Now we know why Joe Biden waited until after the debate to file with the FEC
Yes, Andrew Yang should be upset with CNN again
Elizabeth Warren continues to evade yes-or-no question on raising middle class taxes
Don Sedgwick outpaces GOP field in CA-45 congressional race
The other reason Pelosi won’t have a formal impeachment vote
Project Veritas: Jeff Zucker picks winners and losers for CNN
Attend the 2nd Amendment Rally: November 2, 2019
CNN insider Cary Poarch exposes more than bias and corruption in Project Veritas video
Alexandra Chalupa, the woman nobody (other than Glenn Beck) is talking about in the Russian hoax
‘Lady Liberty’ erected above Hong Kong
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
William Barr nails the secular upheaval of Judeo-Christian morals
Ted Cruz blasts NBA for pandering to Communist China
Emerald Robinson on the rise of the surveillance state
Mark Meadows lays out the questions Adam Schiff needs to answer
Trending
-
Media2 days ago
ABC News claims gun range footage is ‘Turkey’s military bombing Kurd civilians’
-
Democrats3 days ago
Andrew Wilkow: Elizabeth Warren’s lack of real-world experience is why progressives love her
-
Conservatism1 day ago
They don’t want your guns, they want your doctrine
-
Democrats3 days ago
Stench of impeachment must stick to Democrats in 2020
-
Culture and Religion1 day ago
Pete Buttigieg attempts to recreate God in his own image
-
Guns and Crime3 days ago
California’s new red flag gun law is so radical, the ACLU opposes it
-
Media2 days ago
AMPFest19 denounces NY Times report of unauthorized, violent Trump meme video that few even saw
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
William Barr nails the secular upheaval of Judeo-Christian morals