Whatever happened to Betsy Herring?
Chances are you don’t recognize that name. Neither did I until today. I usually don’t do Democrats, but I’m going to make a brief exception this time.
I can honestly tell you that I would have been less surprised to learn that Massachusetts Senator and Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren was born on Mars than I was to find out she actually came from Oklahoma. I had just seen her as a typical East Coast Ivy League liberal.
There have been other strong women born in the 46th state who made a name for themselves far beyond where they grew up. The most memorable one, I think, was U.N. Ambassador Jeane Kirkpatrick who served during Ronald Reagan’s first term. Interestingly, her political route was from Socialist to Democrat to Republican rather than from Republican to Democrat. She was one smart and influential lady.
But there was a generational difference as she was born during the Roaring 20’s. Elizabeth Ann Herring is a baby boomer like yours truly. Perhaps that’s why the contrast between her political development and my own seems so striking to me.
She married at 19 and then pursued her education and political career mostly back east. I was only 6 years old when we moved out west to Oregon. I was back in Oklahoma a couple times briefly between ages 11 and 13.
I’m interested in what it was that motivated the candidate now known as Liz to embrace far left politics. Either she is a hard left ideologue or an opportunist. Both, in my book, would disqualify her from becoming President and Commander-in-Chief.
We are both of the same vintage and both come from working-class Oklahoma families. The Vietnam War is probably what drastically altered the course of my life. After spending teenage years in Southern California, my military service took me overseas and interrupted my pursuit of higher education.
I’m purposely not saying much about my own background because it isn’t the issue and you have no reason to care. But what was it during the education and career of Elizabeth Warren that changed her life trajectory so drastically?
I did a little research but it’s fascinating to consider what her own immediate family and childhood friends think now about her so-called progressive views compared to her former ones. If I were in their position, I suppose I would be harping at her to reconsider.
I guess the way I found out that she was originally from Oklahoma was when I heard that she claimed to be of Cherokee ancestry. I knew the Cherokee homelands were in the southeast and that they were forcibly relocated over the Trail of Tears to Indian Territory.
I was surprised that she had never spent more time finding out about her alleged Native American heritage. I went so far as to obtain a citizenship card from the tribe to which I belong. A majority of my classmates during the brief time I was back in Oklahoma during 6th and 7th grades all said they were part Indian.
I will interject here that I am not thrilled about conservatives using mischaracterizations of indigenous people to refute and ridicule Elizabeth Warren’s claims. I would ask that they simply respect Native American culture and focus their criticism upon the candidate herself.
This curiosity about how a girl from Oklahoma could become a powerful woman from Massachusetts, along with recent indications that she may soon be the front-runner for the Democrat nomination, are what led me to look at her more closely. I also live in a deep blue state. A Republican has a far better chance of getting elected in Massachusetts than here in Hawaii.
But I’ve always been one to buck the trends. As an Okie kid in the smoggy urban jungle of West Los Angeles, I took every opportunity to reinforce and reemphasize my identity because I already knew who I was before I got there. So, Liz Warren, at what point did you begin identifying more with the progressive politics of New England than the red-state mentality of your native Oklahoma?
I have not lived in Northeastern Oklahoma Green Country since 1962. I am long overdue for a visit with my cousins there. Unlike Ms. Warren, I do not have siblings who still live there. But there’s a lot more than just a taste for the fried okra my mom used to fix that gives Oklahoma a very special place in my heart even now.
Hawaii is my home and will continue to be. Despite the Democrat one-party machine that controls virtually all elected offices in the 50th state, there is hope for an infusion of common sense conservatism.
Then I see how Elizabeth Warren has become part and parcel of the blue state mentality in Massachusetts. She is being swept along by the tide rather than swimming against it. It comes down to whether this was due to political expediency or a true change of heart.
I would recommend she engage in some serious introspection and articulate the origin of her political views, especially those of a social nature which contravene the family values of the majority of Oklahomans with whom she grew up. I have also brought up the same issue regarding U.S Congresswoman and Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii who has likewise done a 180° turn.
When did the sanctity of marriage between one man and one woman become negotiable as a campaign issue? Did you experience an epiphany that revealed a new truth? Or did blue state politics override your good judgment and common sense?
So, Betsy… errrr, Liz … you’ve got some explaining to do. Better SOONER than later!
Now we know why Joe Biden waited until after the debate to file with the FEC
As fate would have it, Tuesday night’s Democratic debate happened to coincide with the deadline to file financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission. Everyone’s paperwork was in long before the debate except one campaign’s: former Vice President Joe Biden. His campaign waited until the last minute, literally, as the debate ended an hour before the deadline. Now we know why he waited.
Biden has $9 million in the bank. That’s far less than Bernie Sanders’s $33.7 million, Elizabeth Warren’s $25.7 million, or Pete Buttigieg’s $23.4 million. Heck, even Kamala Harris is in better shape with $10.5 million.
NEWS: Joe Biden has $8.98 million cash on hand
Sanders: $33.7 million
Warren: $25.7 million
Buttigieg: $23.4 million
Harris: $10.5 million
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 16, 2019
His campaign has been spending like crazy to try to maintain his frontrunner status and it hasn’t been working. Now, he’s going into the dead period of the holiday season with much less than competitors as campaigns attempt to build their ground game in early states. Sometimes, that isn’t very expensive with generally smaller states slated early, but 2020 is different. California’s primary is only a month after the Iowa caucus and building a ground game there takes millions of dollars just to be competitive.
Opinion
As hard as it is to believe considering how high he was polling just a couple of months ago, this news could mean his chances of securing the nomination are essentially nil. Seriously. It’s conceivable that unless he gets a major fundraising bump from the debate, in which he performed acceptably but not great, he may not have enough gas in the tank to make it into March.
Biden’s biggest problem is the passion, or lack thereof, within his base. Yes, a lot of Democrats still believe he has the best chance of taking on President Trump head-to-head, but they’re not embracing his policy proposals with the vigor that surrounds his four main competitors or even his rising competitor in the moderate lane, Andrew Yang.
The Biden campaign is going to have to hold a ton of fundraisers, including big-money donors, from now until February if he’s going to have the resources to have a real shot. With 1/4th the cash that Bernie has on hand, it may be too late for Joe.
Yes, Andrew Yang should be upset with CNN again
Let’s assume for a moment that you’re a Democrats. I know, the vast majority of our readers are Republicans, but pretend for a moment that you’re forced to pick one Democratic candidate to support. It would probably be a moderate. It would probably be someone who still believes in capitalism and is against taking away our freedoms. For many, it would be Andrew Yang.
Before anyone jumps on me for “endorsing” the pro-choice businessman, I’m not. Nor am I supporting his nomination; I’d much rather see Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren as the nominee so we could have a full-blown capitalism vs socialism election to settle the score on the soul of America’s economic future. That’s necessary, as we’ve seen the rise of socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez due to a lack of understanding by many Democrats, particularly young ones. A Trump vs Sanders/Warren election would help bring the truth to light.
With that clear, Andrew Yang has some good ideas. He may not have many of the the solutions that I agree with, but he recognizes some of the problems plaguing America such as an infrastructure grid that must be modernized, the lack of term limits on Capitol Hill, and giving a leg-up to veterans in need. Perhaps it’s for this reason he is scorned by CNN and others mainstream media.
Despite raking in an impressive $10 million in donations last quarter, he still gets “forgotten” in conversations about top candidates. Others who are polling lower than him like Beto O’Rouke and Amy Klobuchar get more airtime and media mentions. During last night’s Democratic debate, he had his best performance to date, delivering answers that sounded more polished than the three previous debate answers.
But to CNN, he was a ghost. Watching the post-debate panel on CNN, it was an Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg lovefest. However, all of the candidates on stage got mentioned. All but one.
Post-debate panel on @CNN – ZERO mentions of @AndrewYang.
I'm a Trump supporter, but I'm still offended on behalf of #YangGang for their unambiguous bias against him.
Clearly, CNN uses Bing.
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 16, 2019
One does not have to support a candidate to recognize unfairness by the media. Andrew Yang deserved praise for a strong performance. Instead, the CNN panel pretended that he didn’t show up. Their bias against him is blatant.
Elizabeth Warren continues to evade yes-or-no question on raising middle class taxes
The only thing harder than getting Bernie Sanders to stop yelling is getting Elizabeth Warren to acknowledge that her Medicare-for-All proposal will definitely increase taxes on every middle-class American worker. It’s getting to the point of being awkward when anyone asks her the question, especially at the Democratic debate tonight when she was asked twice to give a yes-or-no answer.
Needless to say, she didn’t give a yes-or-no response to either attempt to ask the question.
How many times has Elizabeth Warren dodged the question:
"Will your Medicare for All plan raise taxes on the Middle Class?” pic.twitter.com/BeSerf9LaQ
— ALX 🇺🇸 🎃 (@alx) October 16, 2019
It’s as if some campaign adviser told her if she ever admits she’ll raise taxes on the middle class, her election hopes would melt away faster than the Wicked Witch of the West when splashed with water. The truth is, she could actually survive the primaries and likely come out as the nominee if she would simply acknowledge the tax increase and then justify it. Instead, she keeps her answers focused on “costs.” That’s fine. But she clearly needs to acknowledge the math behind her plan which must include a tax increase. Otherwise, she’ll continue to look like an idiot.
Pretty much all of her competitors on stage attacked her for it, starting with Pete Buttigieg.
WATCH: Pete Buttigieg hits Elizabeth Warren for again refusing to admit her "Medicare for All" plan will cause middle class taxes to go up.
"Your signature is to have a plan for everything… except this!" pic.twitter.com/fu6IX7X1i4
— MRCTV.org (@mrctv) October 16, 2019
Medicare-for-All is a monstrosity. She knows it, but she also knows she has to pander to the radical progressives in her party if she has any hope of winning the nomination.
Every candidate on the Democratic debate stage tonight was willing to answer the question Elizabeth Warren refuses to answer. By not answering it, she’s making it a bigger issue than if she simply told the truth. She’ll raise taxes on everyone.
