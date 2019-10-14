Foreign Affairs
‘Lady Liberty’ erected above Hong Kong
Several dozen Hong Kong protesters scaled a peak overlooking the city to erect a 3-meter statue they’re saying is their version of “Lady Liberty.” According to Singapore-based news outlet The Straits Times, it overlooks the city to inspire protesters against the increasingly authoritarian government in the city, which is backed by Beijing.
Clashes between protesters and police grew more aggressive over the weekend as the semi-autonomous island off the China coast continues to experience strife between the people and the government. Nearly 2500 protesters have been arrested so far with around 1000 of them being under the age of 18.
This is the latest symbolic call in a long string that is intended to mimic and draw attention from Americans who have the types of freedoms they crave. But so far there has been no significant movement by the government as Beijing grows impatient.
Netanyahu plays risky game with eight days left to form Israel’s government
Some say it’s a bold move. Others say it’s far too risky. Many are scratching their head wondering what he’s thinking. With eight days before having to return the mandate to form Israeli’s government to President Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud Party are sticking to their guns. The message they’re sending: It’s their way or no way at all.
The conservative bloc of MKs, with account for 55 seats, refuses to break up, back down, or abandon Netanyahu. This leaves former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and his Yisrael Beiteinu in a tough spot as they must either rejoin the conservatives they left earlier this year or support Blue and White in a left-wing government that would include the Arab List, a move that would go against their supporters’ secular nationalist wishes.
Otherwise, Israel may be heading for a third election in less than a year.
But what appears to be a stalemate with no negotiations between opposition parties in two weeks may actually be a ploy to give Netanyahu firmer political legs. He appears to be waiting for Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to drop the bribery charge against him before coming to the table at the last moment, according to Jerusalem Post:
Eight days left to coalition talks but unity government still not close
Sources in Likud confirmed that one of the reasons Netanyahu is not negotiating is that he wants to stall to allow Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to make a decision on his indictment. Netanyahu is seemingly convinced that Mandelblit will drop the bribery charge against him. Should Mandelblit make such a decision before the three weeks in which any candidate can form a government, Likud sources said Netanyahu believes he will have a much easier time building a coalition.
Liberman, who is thought to be the political kingmaker, lashed out at the Likud on Tuesday, blaming Netanyahu’s party for the current political impasse. Speaking following a tour of Herodion National Park with his MKs, Liberman lamented that the Likud did not agree to his request last week to begin immediate negotiations with Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu over the policies of the next government.
Likud’s stance seems to be waiting for an unlikely change of heart by Liberman or a unity government with Netanyahu as Prime Minister. The latter option has been challenged by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz who says they will not form a government with Netanyahu in charge as long as there’s a bribery charge hanging over him. If Mandelblit drops the charge, Gantz will have to choose between going back on his word or submitted to the authority of the conservative bloc.
Israel Katz, the #2 man in the Likud, dispelled hope that he would replace Netanyahu any time soon to appease Blue and White, saying he will lead Likud only when Netanyahu chooses to step away.
If Netanyahu can pull it off and remain Prime Minister, he will be able to continue strong relations with the United States and get to the business of addressing Israel’s mounting risks from multiple directions in the Middle East.
Time to hit Turkey with more sanctions
U.S. sanctions against Turkey were just announced yesterday. Some may believe this means we wait to see if Ankira will do anything different in Syria. Nope. It’s time to hit them with more sanctions. Why? Because they didn’t blink. They didn’t respond. They didn’t immediately call off their invasion while on the phone with Washington DC asking for sanctions to end.
In fact, the Lira actually rose as the world is essentially doubting the sanctions will have an effect. Therefore, it’s time to hit them with harsher sanctions immediately. There’s no reason to wait and see what Turkey does. They’re still heading down the same path.
Turkish lira up as Trump tariff threats are less serious than expected
DUBAI — Turkish assets are breathing a sigh of relief after tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump over Ankara’s military offensive in Syria came up less serious than markets had expected.
Turkey’s lira rose in Tuesday morning trading on the back of a statement by Trump promising a 50% tariff on Turkish steel imports and a halt to trade negotiations between Ankara and Washington — penalties that analysts are calling “window dressing.”
The dollar was down 1% against the lira for the session, with the Turkish currency trading at 5.8628 per dollar at 8 a.m. London time on Tuesday.
This is not a situation in which we can try to wait them out. We don’t have time to let the sanctions percolate and degrade the Turkish economy. We need their economy to lurch as a result of U.S. actions. Anything short of an economic punch in the nose is meaningless and will only embolden Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even further.
These sanctions amounted to a diplomatic love tap. Yes, they’re a NATO ally. Yes, we have two important bases there that include 50 tactical nuclear weapons. But right now we’re looking like paper tigers, even on the economic front where we’re supposed to be the ominous masters of the world. This is unacceptable. We need to hit them much harder if we want to get anyone’s attention and stop this invasion from escalating unnecessarily.
Turkey is laughing at us following the first round of sanctions. Yesterday’s move was not the economy-crushing blow that would dissuade Turkey from continuing their rapid invasion of Syria. It was barely a warning shot. We need to hit them much harder immediately.
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
NBA star Lebron James has enjoyed a career that will put him in the Basketball Hall of Fame and have his name cemented among the best players of all time. But he has also established himself as a controversial figure at times, saying things that make some people question why he dives into discussions that are clearly above his mental pay grade. His most recent excursion into world politics was to address the China issue that has plagued the NBA for two weeks.
As expected, his perspective is disingenuous, self-serving, and generally wrong.
Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” pic.twitter.com/KKrMNU0dKR
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 15, 2019
James attempted to backtrack on his statement by claiming he was referring to the timing of the Tweet made by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey expressing support for Hong Kong in their plight against Communist China. The Tweet came as some NBA teams were going to China to play exhibition games for the burgeoning basketball audience in the biggest country in the world, and James believed Morey should have waited a week before sending the Tweets.
This is actually worse than attacking the substance of the Tweet because it means James doesn’t really care about the substance of the issue. He doesn’t care that people are being persecuted for demanding the freedom their city once enjoyed. He doesn’t care that the best time for Morey to post the Tweet was BEFORE the NBA made their trip, not afterwards when it would have very little effect.
You think you guys had a difficult week?
Try talking to some of the protestors in Hong Kong facing violence just for seeking freedom. Or the millions of religious minorities who spent this week in camps in China.
You never considered them when you made your statement…
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 15, 2019
Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk weighed in and expressed an opinion that matches what many patriots are feeling about the Los Angeles Lakers’ forward. Shying away from controversy to not disturb James’s perfect little world is exactly why the NBA is a mess right now.
You are a sell out to the Chinese Communist Party. I hope the money you receive from their regime is worth you turning your back on our country. You are a Chinese puppet and a disgrace. https://t.co/RnOCDkvtoc
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 15, 2019
Pretty harsh words. Also pretty spot on.
