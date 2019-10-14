Media
CNN insider Cary Poarch exposes more than bias and corruption in Project Veritas video
Patriots have grown accustomed to Project Veritas exposing the truth about the left, whether it’s Democratic politicians, big tech influencers, or media bias. Their latest exposé with CNN insider Cary Poarch is another eye-opening revelation that the “truth” CNN pretends to spread is pure anti-Trump rhetoric prompted by an unhinged chief executive, Jeff Zucker.
Watch the video from start to finish. While doing so, take note of something important that should be highlighted as a major takeaway from the this exposé. Yes, we see the bias. There is clearly corruption that starts from the top and works its way down as a concerted effort to reverse the results of the 2016 election. But there’s another important takeaway: Many of the journalists and other employees at CNN are not happy about the direction their network is taking.
Just about everyone caught on hidden camera was not pleased with President Trump’s election, but not all of them were unhinged partisans. They expressed dissatisfaction with the way the network has turned into anti-Trump 24/7 while they longed for more objective, unbiased, and truthful reporting. It seemed like many wish the outcome from 2016 was different, but they weren’t pleased with being forced to throw away any semblance of journalistic integrity for the sake of what some categorized as a personal vendetta against President Trump by Zucker.
What makes it worse for them is the subterfuge that’s used. One noted how Sean Hannity is unapologetic in his support for Trump but doesn’t pretend like he’s a news reporter. Don Lemon was called out or being disingenuous, pretending to be unbiased while clearly hating the President and reporting the news with this hatred on display.
While the vast majority of our own readership is conservative, we occasionally get called out for being a “Conservative and Christian News Outlet.” Like Hannity, we do not shy away from our ideology or pretend to be unbiased, but even we get readers who tell us they would prefer to simply read or hear the news without filters. That’s not part of our charter, but we agree that those who claim to be simply “reporting” the news should definitely do so without filters.
This first video in the Project Veritas series couldn’t have come at a more important time as trust in the media is waning. As the fourth estate gets exposed for its own corruption, perhaps more people will realize we must think for ourselves.
Democrats
Yes, Andrew Yang should be upset with CNN again
Let’s assume for a moment that you’re a Democrats. I know, the vast majority of our readers are Republicans, but pretend for a moment that you’re forced to pick one Democratic candidate to support. It would probably be a moderate. It would probably be someone who still believes in capitalism and is against taking away our freedoms. For many, it would be Andrew Yang.
Before anyone jumps on me for “endorsing” the pro-choice businessman, I’m not. Nor am I supporting his nomination; I’d much rather see Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren as the nominee so we could have a full-blown capitalism vs socialism election to settle the score on the soul of America’s economic future. That’s necessary, as we’ve seen the rise of socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez due to a lack of understanding by many Democrats, particularly young ones. A Trump vs Sanders/Warren election would help bring the truth to light.
With that clear, Andrew Yang has some good ideas. He may not have many of the the solutions that I agree with, but he recognizes some of the problems plaguing America such as an infrastructure grid that must be modernized, the lack of term limits on Capitol Hill, and giving a leg-up to veterans in need. Perhaps it’s for this reason he is scorned by CNN and others mainstream media.
Despite raking in an impressive $10 million in donations last quarter, he still gets “forgotten” in conversations about top candidates. Others who are polling lower than him like Beto O’Rouke and Amy Klobuchar get more airtime and media mentions. During last night’s Democratic debate, he had his best performance to date, delivering answers that sounded more polished than the three previous debate answers.
But to CNN, he was a ghost. Watching the post-debate panel on CNN, it was an Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg lovefest. However, all of the candidates on stage got mentioned. All but one.
Post-debate panel on @CNN – ZERO mentions of @AndrewYang.
I'm a Trump supporter, but I'm still offended on behalf of #YangGang for their unambiguous bias against him.
Clearly, CNN uses Bing.
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 16, 2019
One does not have to support a candidate to recognize unfairness by the media. Andrew Yang deserved praise for a strong performance. Instead, the CNN panel pretended that he didn’t show up. Their bias against him is blatant.
Democrats
Project Veritas: Jeff Zucker picks winners and losers for CNN
This is far from shocking. In fact, it’s assumed by most that the major networks (and just about every news outlet in America) picks winners and losers. They decide who they want to support from the top of the food chain and disseminate this perspective to their teams. This is why hearing Jeff Zucker push for some candidates while opposing others isn’t surprising.
Nonetheless, it’s interesting to hear the CNN President talking about Democratic candidates in his own words. Project Veritas and their CNN insider, Cary Poarch, have listened to hundreds of hours of recorded phone calls and hidden-camera videos to expose CNN’s unambiguous anti-Trump bias. But it appears the bias isn’t just directed at the President. They’re picking winners or losers ahead of debates, including tonight’s.
This Project Veritas video is an important one to watch before watching the Democratic Debate. It will put it all into perspective as CNN tries to paint some of the candidates in a positive light while pushing others to give up their presidential ambitions.
Guns and Crime
Attend the 2nd Amendment Rally: November 2, 2019
Join us in Washington, DC on November 2nd, 2019 and let your voice be heard: Rally for Your Rights!
A group of grassroots activists will be holding a 2nd Amendment Rally: November 2, 2019, on the Capitol Lawn in Washington D.C.
All of our unalienable human rights are under attack, beginning with the 2nd amendment by people who only pretend to be liberal and in favor of liberty. It’s time to show the liberty grabber leftists that we have had enough of their attacks on our freedom.
About the 2nd Amendment Rally [From the Rally website]
If you value your constitutional right to bear arms, the right to defend yourself, and if you value the lives of the men and women who have died to keep those rights intact, now is the time to take a stand. Join us in Washington, DC on November 2nd, 2019 and let your voice be heard.
We are at a critical time in our nation’s history, and right now, the country needs the Gun Lobby more than ever.
You Are the Gun Lobby!
The Second Amendment Rally is a grassroots event, organized and funded by grassroots activists, open to all supporters of the Constitution and lovers of liberty.
Current Announced Speakers (More to be announced!)
- Eric Blandford (IV8888)
- Craig Deluz (FPC)
- Dianna Muller (DC Project)
- Jonathan Patton (TGC)
- Mike Sodini (WTTA)
- Chris Cheng (Topshot)
- Joshua Prince (Lawyer)
- Erich Pratt (GOA)
- Kevin Dixie (NOC)
- Kenn Blanchard (Black Man with a Gun)
- Gabby Franco (competitive shooter)
- Cheryl Todd (Gun Freedom Radio)
- Matt Larosiere (Firearms Policy Coalition)
- Maj Toure (Black Guns Matter)
- Rob Pincus (2nd Amendment Organization)
- Jeff Knox (Firearms Coalition)
- Anthony Colandro (Gun For Hire)
Date & Location
Rally for the Second, on the second!
The 2nd Amendment Rally will take place on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 in Washington, DC. The rally begins in front of the Capitol Building at 1PM.
Hotels, lodging, and parking are readily available throughout the greater Washington, DC and surrounding areas. Use the address below for your GPS.
United States Capitol
First St SE
Washington, DC 20004
What Can I Do?
- Attend the 2nd Amendment Rally in Washington, DC on November 2nd 2019!
- Make your voice heard!
- Fight for your right to defend yourself before it is too late!
- Be part of history, and help secure the Blessings of Liberty for ourselves and posterity.
- Join thousands of your fellow patriots, to tell Congress to obey the constraints of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
- Follow all relevant laws in regard to the transport and/or carry of firearms in relation to this event.
