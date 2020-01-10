Liz Wheeler demolishes Virginia’s gun control push in under three minutes

In most circumstances, complicated issues such as the gun control debate require a fairly long time to break down and properly contest points from the opposition. I’ve seen documentaries that still barely scratched the surface simply because the elements are far too complex individually, combining to form an overarching set of facts and suppositions that can be used to demonstrate why gun control is a bad idea.

There are certain circumstances in which the argument can be made quickly and easily by examining the parts proposed by gun control advocates. Virginia delivered such a circumstance by taking their newfound majorities in the legislature and creating an atmosphere in which an educated and astute gun owners’ rights advocate could expose their full agenda quickly. One America News host Liz Wheeler was such a person and she took 10 of their proposed laws to make it clear they have one goal: subverting the 2nd Amendment altogether.

Individually, most of the proposed laws rest firmly in the progressive populist camp that seeks moderates to embrace their proposals. They’re mostly “common sense” gun control laws; in a bubble they do very little to affect most Virginians. But seen as a whole or even as the sum of some of the parts, it’s clear the Democrats have in their ambitions a complete disruption of lawful gun ownership across the state. That’s why Wheeler’s commentary is so important and must be shared. When you look at the package deal, it’s clearly not progressive populism. It’s radical progressivism.

Virginia is a bellwether for the nation. It’s arguably the most historically favorable nation for the 2nd Amendment if we go all the way back to when the 2nd Amendment was first written. Guns and Virginia were happy bedfellows then and onward until the leftist surge in the state. But even that surge wasn’t enough, which is why Michael Bloomberg spent millions of dollars pushing his gun control agenda before last year’s decisive election. He and others indoctrinated many voters into believing they needed government to keep them safe.

But as conservatives know, taking firearms away from law abiding citizens doesn’t make them safer. It makes them slaves to the authorities and victims to criminals who take advantage of the disarmed population. One need only to look at places like Chicago to see gun control didn’t make a dent in combating “gun violence” (a misnomer since it’s the criminals who are actually perpetrating the violence).

If any 2nd Amendment video about Virginia ever needed to go viral, it’s this one. OAN’s Liz Wheeler did an excellent job of framing the narrative as a whole by showing the proposed laws combine for a dangerous gun confiscation monstrosity.

