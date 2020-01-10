The DC swamp dwellers have no clue how ridiculous they are

Remember last week, when the drone strike against Iranian Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani was going to lead to reinstatement of the draft and World War III?

Yes, that was actually a thing–although among the meme makers of the internet, it was largely an opportunity to engage in some merry mischief and crack a few jokes. The mainstream media, on the other hand, treated the subject credulously enough, running stories with terror-inducing headlines such as “Will There Be a Draft? Young People Worry After Military Strike” and “Is Trump really about to start World War III? Here’s what we know,” not to mention parading so-called experts across the cable news shows to discuss how Donald Trump’s reckless actions could spark a conflagration the likes the world had never seen–as this compilation of CNN hot takes from the Media Research Center shows:

So what happened? Well, since we’re all still here and the planet hasn’t turned into a smoldering, radioactive crater, I think we can safely assume that all the talk of a third world war was just a bit premature. And since that eventuality didn’t come to pass the way the media hoped, they’ve moved on to the next phase of the narrative, which consists of casting Soleimani as some kind of a revered statesman greatly beloved by his nation, and how his death represents a great loss not just for Iran but for the rest of the world as well.

No, really:

Chris Matthews: Soleimani killing on par with deaths of Elvis, Princess Diana pic.twitter.com/Z089Sx3pjl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 9, 2020

Of course, what Chris Matthews neglects to mention is that Iran is governed by a dictatorial regime, and that those “mourners” didn’t have much of a choice in the matter when a squad of goons with guns arrived at their doorstep and kindly requested their presence at Soleimani’s funeral. But then that’s all part and parcel of spinning the narrative in such a way as to make a murderous thug who was directly responsible for hundreds of American military deaths–and who played a major role in a Syrian civil war that killed hundreds of thousands, which led to the refugee crisis in Europe–into a heroic figure murdered in cold blood by an out-of-control American president. What’s splitting a few hairs when it comes to casting Donald Trump as the bad guy in this situation?

Like Ron Popeil used to say in those late-nite TV commercials, though, just you wait–there’s more. On the very good chance that the media’s efforts to turn Soleimani into a cuddly teddy bear fall short, they’ve preemptively opened up another offensive–one that assumes mass gullibility, not to mention stupidity, on the part of the American public. It involves the crash of a Ukrainian airliner the night Iran fired a bunch of missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq, which now appears to be the mistaken result of Iranian anti-aircraft fire. Over 170 people were on board, all of whom were killed. Rather than fixing the blame squarely on Iran, however, guess who the media are trying to hold responsible?

If Soleimani hadn’t been assassinated, Iran wouldn’t have launched a strike against a US base If Iran hadn't launched the strike, a Ukrainian plane wouldn’t have been shot down 176 people lost their lives unnecessarily because of Trump’s reckless foreign policy decisions — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) January 9, 2020

Not to be outdone, Pete Buttigieg–who is running for President, no less–also warbled a similar refrain:

Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all 176 souls lost aboard this flight. https://t.co/zWaVgWxfdL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 9, 2020

So even though the Iranians were the only ones firing missiles that night, it’s basically Donald Trump’s fault that one of them shot that Ukrainian airliner out of the sky. Everybody got that?

If there’s ever been proof that the denizens of the DC swamp are living in a bubble, this is most decisively it. How else can you explain them not realizing how ridiculous they sound? It was bad enough during the eight long years of Bush Derangement Syndrome, when we used to joke that the President could walk on water and the New York Times would run a headline blaring, “Bush can’t swim!” Now we’re in an era when Donald Trump could give away his entire fortune to charity, and Democrats with their media allies would accuse him of trying to bribe voters. It’s absolutely insane–and every person with even a remotely functioning intellect knows it. That elected Democrats and the media can’t seem to get it through their heads, though, tells you just how much their partisanship has blinded them, and how much of a disservice they are doing to the country.

Perhaps Trump was really on to something when he branded them the Enemy of the People.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.