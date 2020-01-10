Allen West: To hold this nation, we must hold Texas

For the first time in over four decades, Texas seems to be fully in play politically. Years of mismanagement by the state GOP, recent scandals, and an electorate that is growing increasingly blue has transformed the once-solid-red state into a deep shade of purple. It would be catastrophic for conservatives across the nation if Texas fell in whole or in part to the Democrats.

Retired Lt. Col. Allen West knows this. He has no illusions that recent signs are not a concern. They’re definitely a concern as trends point to increases in Democratic voter registrations that are outpacing Republicans. This is why it’s imperative that the GOP in the state registers as many as possible before the February 3 deadline to vote for West as new state GOP Chair.

Is it possible that Republicans running in the 2020 election could lose in Texas? Yes. That’s where the trends are pointing. If we look at the 2018 elections, we’ll see gains made by Democrats, and while those gains didn’t translate into a lot of wins, the closeness of these races should concern everyone. Senator Ted Cruz, for example, won by 2.5%. Compare that to his previous election when he won by a 16-point landslide. But here’s the real telling point about these two races. He only lost 180,000 votes in 2018 compared to 2012, which is par for the course when considering his first run was in a presidential election year. But Democrats gained 850,000 votes in a midterm election, a 27% increase. That’s the real threat that Texas is facing, which is why West is addressing it head-on.

As Texas goes, so too does the Republican Party. At least that’s how it has been since the last time the state voted against a Republican presidential candidate, the unpopular Gerald Ford. The implications of a threat to the Texas GOP’s standing is a threat to the entire nation. It’s imperative that the state Republican Party is led by a man who can inspire the masses, someone who will drive not just voter registration that has been lagging for so long, but who can rally conservative voters to answer the call in November.

The GOP’s biggest risk in 2020 is complacency. Believing President Trump’s reelection bid can’t be derailed in Texas is foolish. Any hopes of dethroning Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi requires Texas to be as close to solid-red as possible. Currently, 1/3rd of Texas Representatives on Capitol Hill are Democrats and they are sure they can increase on that in 2020. We cannot allow that to happen.

Just as we endorse Allen West for Texas Republican Chair, we also embrace his message of holding Texas so we can hold this nation. Democrats sense weakness. West brings strength, and we desperately need it all in 2020.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.